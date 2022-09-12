Mayor's Blues Reception - Monday, 6 p.m., Schelben Park. Admission is free. Entertainment by J-Wonn.
Preview Party - Wednesday, Malking Gallery at E.E. Bass Cultural Arts Center. Contact Greenville Arts Council for tickets and details.
Blues in Schools - Thursday, E.E. Bass Cultural Arts. Event for school children.
"Hearts Like Railroad Steel" exhibit - Opening reception, Thursday, 5 p.m., Malkin Gallery. Free admission.
"Chitlin' Circuit" exhibit - Thursday, 6 p.m. Malkin Gallery. Free Admission.
"Pine Bluff to Greenville" forum - Jake and Freda Stein Auditorium, E.E. Bass Cultural Arts Center. Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons will discuss plans for widening U.S. 61 (The Blues Highway) to a four-lane highway from Leland to Vicksburg. A Grammy-Winning blues artist will also make an appearance.
Mississippi Delta Blues and Heritage Festival - Saturday, 12 p.m., Washington County Convention Center.
