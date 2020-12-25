Music lovers in Mississippi are mourning the loss of a popular blues and rock artist.
Greenville native Kern Pratt died on Christmas Eve at a hospital in Flowood, Mississippi.
Friends say he was diagnosed with Covid-19 in early December.
Pratt was well known in the Delta, where he performed numerous times at various venues.
Kern Pratt, a fixture on the local music scene for many years.
Though he lived in Jackson, he returned to his native Greenville many times, performing at several area venues, including the Walnut Street Blues Bar.
Pratt regularly performed a mix of original songs, blues, rock and pop covers.
Like the Rolling Stones’ “I Miss You.”
Pratt began his professional career at 16, when he toured with Hamilton, Joe Frank and Reynolds, whose big hits were "Don't Pull Your Love" and "Fallin' in Love."
Pratt also, enjoyed a long solo career, as well as performing with many other artists, including another Greenville blues man, "Mississippi" Willie Foster. During one of his visits to the Blues Bar, Pratt was joined onstage by another Greenville native, Bruce Blackman, leader of the rock group Starbuck.
Pratt partner, Denise Owen, spent the two weeks preceding his death, keeping friends and fans informed of his condition. He was hospitalized with Covid-19 on or about December 12.
On Thursday night, Christmas Eve, Owen announced Pratt’s passing on social media.
He was 55 years old.
Funeral arrangements have not been announced.
