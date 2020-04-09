Blues legend Bobby Rush in quarantine after Covid-19 like symptoms. Rush's management released a statement on his Facebook page saying, "Bobby Rush is recovering from being sick with a cold or virus these past couple of weeks and that they decided to keep it as a private matter.....We do not have the result of the covid-19 test, but his symptoms have been consistent with the coronavirus and over the last two weeks he had a bad fever, aches, a brief mild cough, and general weakness."
Bobby Rush is currently quarantining at his home in Jackson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.