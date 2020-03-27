Body Found in Holmes County Lake

The body of a missing Tchula man has been found in Holmes County Lake.
35-year old Anthony Lee Taylor was last seen March 18th at the Telfair Apartments in Tchula.
WLBT reports his death is being investigated as a homicide.
Taylor's body is being sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy.
The Holmes County Sheriff's Department and Tchula Police are working together on the case.
