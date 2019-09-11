Body Found in Shaw

Local authorities are investigating in Shaw after a body is found.
The Bolivar County Sheriff's Department reports getting a call Sunday evening about remains being found in Shaw.
Police arrived on scene near Highway 448 finding a decomposed body. Authorities identified the body as 27-year old Matthew Grant.
Detectives are now investigating the case as a homicide. Grant's father says the 27 year old had been missing since Saturday.
