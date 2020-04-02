Body Found in Yazoo County Identified

A body found in the Big Black River in Yazoo County on Sunday, March 29th has been identified.
Sheriff Jacob Sheriff of the Yazoo County Sheriff's Department confirm the body was identified as 36- year old Phillip Dunn.
Dunn had been missing for several weeks.
The body was found by a fisherman in the river near Highway 16. Yazoo County Sheriff's Department are investigating this as a homicide.
