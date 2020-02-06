Body Found Near Greenwood on Highway 82

Greenwood authorities are now launching a death investigation after a man is found dead Tuesday afternoon.
Assistant Police Chief Marvin Hammond says the body of 34-year old Lamarcus Hemphill was found in a field off of Highway 82 East.
A viewer sent this photo of officers at the scene around 3:30 Tuesday.
A family member told reporters that Hemphill had been missing since Friday night and that his mother found the body.
Hemphill allegedly fled from a traffic stop.
Hammond says the remains have been sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
