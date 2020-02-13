Body of Former MSU Football Player Found in Lee County Lake

The body of a former Mississippi State football player was found in a lake Monday afternoon.
WCBI reports P.J. Jones was found in Lee County Lake in the Indian Hills subdivision. The coroner was able to identify Jones by his fingerprints.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson says it does not appear that foul play was involved.
The state crime lab is still investigating the cause of death.
