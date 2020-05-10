Body Of Missing Man Found

The body of a man who had been missing for over a month was found over the weekend.
That's according to the Enterprise Tocsin. It reports that the body of 63 year old David James Markham was found in Indianola Saturday afternoon.
Relatives of Markham discovered the body in an abandoned structure near the corner of Mill Street and B.B. King Road. The discovery was made by Markham's brother and cousin.
The E-T reports the two decided to check the area again even though police had already searched there
Markham was previously reported as homeless and living in abandoned buildings. He was said to have been last seen on March 2 and reported missing in early April. A friend who dropped Markham off near B.B. King Road said he was complaining of feeling sick and had a cough.
