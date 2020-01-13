Boil Water Notice for Grenada

A boil water notice is in effect in Grenada.
The Grenada Star reports the boil water notice is in effect for customers in Gore Springs.
The notice will affect people from Camp McCain Road to the Calhoun County Line.
Officials believe a power outage caused by the storms caused the boil water notice...
The Mississippi State Department of Health has some tips on what to do.
Do not drink tap water.
Do not use ice made from tap water.
If you want to use tap water, make sure it is boiled for at least one minute before use
Disinfect dishes, fruits and vegetables with bleach or boiled water.
Do not use the dishwasher to clean eating utensils.
We will update you when the boil water notice has been lifted.
