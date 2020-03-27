Boil Water Notice Lifted in Grenada

The boil water notice that was in effect for areas of Grenada has been lifted, this according to the Grenada Star.
The notice took place for customers on Wooded Drive, along Highway 8 and Sunset Drive, as well as those near Tie Plant, Southlakes, Glen Brook, Perry Road, and Grant Road.
