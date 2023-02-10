Big developments in Greenville in a controversy with origins in Leflore County.
Our News Partners at The Taxpayers Channel report tonight that the discrimination trial between Dr. Preston Boles and Greenwood Leflore Hospital will not move ahead Monday as planned.
Federal District Judge Debra Brown late today announced in denying a motion made this morning, that the parties had settled the case.
The order from Judge Brown also says the trial is no longer necessary.
Boles had sued Greenwood Leflore after discovering he got paid significantly less than a white colleague.
The court had already denied the hospital's motion for summary judgement in the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.