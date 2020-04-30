Bolivar Bullet: New Local Newspaper

In Cleveland, The Bolivar Commercial closed its doors for good Wednesday, putting out its final edition.
The newspaper was a staple in the community, being in circulation for 104 years. But residents won't have to go long without a local newspaper. Local leaders came together to ask Scott Coopwood, owner and publisher of Delta Magazine and several other publications, to create a local newspaper. In past years the publisher produced the Cleveland Current, so Coopwood said they had a solid foundation to create another local paper in the absence of The Bolivar Commercial.
"We're a Wednesday paper, so the Wednesday edition we'll send to 2,500 people and then you'll have our daily Bolivar Bullet e-newsletter that goes to several thousand every day so we'll turn that into more of a newspaper, more news," he said.
Coopwood said it's a community project. They've received support and help from The Delta Democrat Times, which is where the paper will be printed. The first edition of The Bolivar Bullet rolls out on May 6.
For more information you can call 662-843-2700 or visit bolivarbullet.com starting Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.