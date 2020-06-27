Bolivar County Car Accident

Out of bolivar county.
A horrific accident happened Friday night on Highway 61 near Shelby. Eyewitnesses tell the Delta News the accident involved multiple vehicles, including an 18 wheeler and a pick-up. Emergency crews were on scene. The south lanes on Highway 61 were blocked off Friday night. Witnesses say subjects were seen being transported from scene. However no word on what injuries were caused during this acciden.
