Bolivar County Regional Correctional Facility Undergoes an Audit

A local jail undergoing an audit wrapping with a good report.
For the past three days the American Corrections Association has been monitoring the Bolivar County Regional Correctional Facility to see if the jail is up to standards.
The jail passed with flying colors getting 100 percent across the board. In fact, the facility has received a perfect score the past three visits from auditors.
The warden, Ora Starks, was happy to see the jail pass with flying colors.
"Its an awesome experience to get the 100 percent on mandatory and non-mandatory standards. When i first got here in 2013, it was amazing what we had to go through, and it just seems like every time we go through accreditation it is very thorough each time, but just to get it for the third time is awesome," said Starks.
The ACA visits every three years to inspect facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.