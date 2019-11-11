Bolivar County Veteran's Day Celebration

In Cleveland the American legion held their annual Veteran's Day celebration.
The event was brought indoors because of weather, but that didn't stop veterans from coming out to celebrate. The courthouse hallway was packed as attendees listened to guest speakers including the Cleveland mayor and District 3 Supervisor Preston Billings.
They spoke about the history of veteran's day, and why it is so important to remember to thank vets for their service and sacrifice.
"This program should be everyday that individuals should at least say, 'we appreciate your service'," Billings said.
"It means a lot to me when you see, there's a lot of elder people here they got out in this rainy weather came up here to participate. We usually have a good crowd every year last year we were able to have it outside this year we didn't know what the weather was going to be like so we got with the county administrator and he provided this for us today we had a great turnout," Leon Weeks, the Post Commander said.
The American Legion is always looking for more veterans to join their group. If you're interested you can contact Leon Weeks at 662-719-051.
