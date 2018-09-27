The Bolivar Medical Center held its First Annual Gumbo Southern Cookoff. Ten employees within the hospital competed to become the master gumbo chef, while the entire hospital was treated to a gumbo lunch.
Marketing Director, Caitlyn Thompson, explained how the hospital has events like this throughout the year to help build teamwork while having a little fun.
The judges were members of the community and the winner got bragging rights as well as a plaque.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.