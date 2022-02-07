Bond is set for a Mississippi man accused of sexual battery.
25-year-old Roy Lee Miller of Scobey is charged with 2 counts.
The arrest comes after an investigation by Mississippi Child Protection Service and the Carroll County Sheriff's Department.
Miller's bond was set $150,000.
