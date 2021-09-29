Police have charged a 17-year-old with murder in the recent shooting of a 13-year-old.
Hollandale Police Chief Marcus Davis confirmed the charge on Wednesday.
The shooting happened on Sept. 25 outside a home on Sherman Street. Turner said previously the shooting happened in a car that was parked at a family gathering. Further details have not been released.
The name of the 17-year-old has not been released, but his bond has been set at $1 million.
