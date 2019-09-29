The Delta News, on Friday, introduced the Delta to a family from Boyle who submitted video of their two sons to America's Funniest Home Videos.
Turns out, Americans found the video pretty humorous because the Kapperman family they took home 1st place and the grand prize of $10,000.
"Kind of speechless. Yeah, it was really, it was kind of overwhelming, when you're in the moment of it going on, you kind of keep asking yourself, like is. Is this real life? Is this real life, is this really happening? Like you see people on game shows and TV shows all the time and you're thinking like, they just won some money or they just won the show. That's really interesting, and then you're sitting in that spot, and you're like, this is happening to our family right now. Like, is this real life." Said, the dad, Andrew Kapperman.
The episode with the Kapperman family's video aired Sunday night on the ABC Network.
