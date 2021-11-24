Boys and Girls Donation

A local youth organization gets a boost from a group of outdoors enthusiasts.
Roscoe Greene, an executive board member of the Boys and Girls Club of Washington County, received a check from the "Sportsman's Association of Black Bass Anglers."
The check is for $1,000.
