BPAC announces School-Time Matinee series

Tickets are on sale for the Bologna Performing Arts Center's 2019-2020 School-Time Matinee Series.
The first performance, "DinoLight," will be on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. School administrators, teachers and students around the delta are encouraged to participate.
Partners the Delta Arts Alliance and Grammy Museum Mississippi will provide free arts integration workshops after performances of "Miss Nelson Has a Field Day" on Oct. 24, "Walk On: The Story of Rosa Parks" on Jan. 21, and other events.
To learn more or order tickets, call the Arts Education Office at 662-846-4844, or visit www.bolognapac.com/education.
BPAC is on the campus of Delta State University in Cleveland.
