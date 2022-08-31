CLEVELAND - An investigation underway tonight... in the death of a Cleveland woman and her daughter... and dozens of their neighbors remain homeless as a result.
It happened at the sunset village apartments in the 900 block of White, and triggered an evacuation.
"I don't give a... I wanna get back in there!"
As trucks with flashing blue and red lights descended on her apartment complex Tuesday night, the men getting out of them, told Barbara Mays-Coleman she couldn't go back inside her own home.
In fact, they told many people at the Sunset Village Apartments the same thing... as talk spread about a death in one of he homes here.
"It happened about 6:00 there was a girl that passed away up in the building and we don't have any news on her daughter." she said.
Authorities told people here something about a carbon monoxide leak, and called out the gas company.
If authorities had control of the scene here, it was hard to tell. Nobody could tell very much or seemed to know very much.
So while folks evacuated from their homes, waited in cars, or in the Gymnasium of the United Baptist Church across the street, the concern grew.
"Everybody was up out of it and then one Mexican dude, he went up to her window to see why she wouldn't answer her phone... my daughter tried to call her. My sister tried to call her. When the did finally open the patio door they saw her laying in there in the bathroom and her little girl was in the bedroom." said Coleman
Sources not involved in the investigation tell The Delta News, both the unidentified woman and her daughter died.
Deepening the mystery, and the investigation... as people, pulled from their homes waited to learn when or if they could safely return from their homes.
As of Wednesday night the gas remained shut off... and the families left with no homes for now.
