CLEVELAND - People at a Cleveland apartment complex spent much of the night out of their homes, after witnesses say an apparent leak of toxic fumes
killed at least one person.
People who live in the Sunset Gardens apartments say the trouble started about 6 Tuesday night when men came knocking on their doors and told them to get out. apparently a woman had died of carbon monoxide poisoning thought that's yet to be confirmed.
It's been very difficult to get information from officials but residents tell us it's been very disturbing to be removed from their homes while the gas company checks all the lines and all the connections.
Has this ever happened before? No, not as long as I've been here. How long have you been here? Me and my daughter have been here about a year and a half. And no problems? No problems.
so far we only know of the one fatality there could be more. They're being housed across the street in a church and not being told very much. We haven't been told much either.
