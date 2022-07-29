GREENWOOD, MS - Activists reject Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch's response claiming there isn't enough evidence to prosecute Carolyn Bryant Donham, the white woman at the center of the Emmett Till case.
Many activists gathered outside Greenwood Court on July 28, 2022. The group is pressing Greenwood District Attorney Dewayne Richardson to carry out a recently discovered arrest warrant, and they are calling for the younger generation to join their efforts.
Greenwood activists say, "We have to have young people out here. It was young people who headed SNCC. It was young people who headed CORE. "
The activists believe the younger generation’s absence aligns with a broader injustice.
Brother Muhammad rationalized, "(Young people) Not even realizing that there's a connection between themselves and Emmett Till. Because of injustice, the injustices have perpetuated a system. A whole. A whole society culture."
A culture. . many of the activists say has whitewashed education by minimizing the importance of the history of black people in Mississippi. Also, Brother Muhammad and others think Till's death applies to the young people because young blacks are still dying.
Representatives of Till's family showed up in solidarity, and activists hope the younger generation will join as they do grassroots organizing throughout the county.
