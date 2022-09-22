GREENWOOD - Delta Boutique & Gifts Marion and Barbara Grantham sued the city of Greenwood, Mayor Carolyn McAdams, and Code Enforcement Officer Betty Stigler in civil court. The Granthams claim the city retaliated against them after the couple openly criticized McAdams's appointment of former Police Chief Jody Bradley.
In March 2021, the Granthams say Stigler's office told them their merchandise couldn't be displayed on the sidewalks. According to city ordinance Section 30-131, businesses cannot expose goods over the sidewalks.
After the notice, the Granthams recieved a parking ticket from police. They believe the city discriminated against them because there hadn't been an issue with them putting out merchandise before their political comments. Also, the Granthams state that several cars were parked in the same manner but only they recieved a ticket.
The lawsuit seeks damages for the recorded lost of $5,000 a month since 2021. Mississippi Northern District U.S. District Court confirmed that the civil suit got turned over to federal court because of the Granthams' claims of their constitutional rights of free speech being violated.
The Granthams would not comment and referred me to their lawyer. Stigler had no comment on pending ligitation. McAdams couldn't be reached.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.