The annual Camp Looking Glass Fundraiser kicks off this weekend.
On Sunday, Camp Looking Glass and Camp Looking Glass Delta Friends are hosting the annual gala event.
All of the collected money will be used to help maintain the grounds and build cabins for all of the children and adults who attend the camps at no charge.
This year the fundraiser will be held at the Washington County Convention Center.
Doors at the convention center open at 3 p.m. and the live auction begins at 4 p.m.
