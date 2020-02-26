Camp Looking Glass Gets New Cabin

Camp Looking Glass adds a new addition to its property, a new cabin building was donated by a local family.
Camp Looking Glass is celebrating fifteen years of offering free summer camps to kids and young adults with disabilities. The organization has been at its location since 2015 when a local doctor donated a piece of land for the camp. On Tuesday a custom built cabin was dropped off at the site.
The group plans to finish off the building with a bathroom and add bunk beds for campers to spend the night. They are one of the only camps in the state that is ADA approved that is also free.
Hal Holbrook is a founding member and on the Board of Directors.
"It's the fifth cabin and it just came in today, it was custom built and we're real excited about that. It was donated to us by the Flowers family here in Greenville so we're real thankful for them and very excited to have this," he said.
Their next event will be on March 7th featuring a fishing rodeo. For more information or to donate check their facebook page at "camp looking glass".
