The Democratic Candidate running for Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce calls himself, the Commissioner of Food.
Rickey Cole made a stop in the Delta Thursday afternoon and spoke with The Delta News about his plans for farmers and residents if he wins his race in the November general election.
Cole, a farmer by trade, said the state has all of the tools needed to product food in the State of Mississippi but lacks leadership.
Cole also said, he totally opposes the tariffs that came out of Washington D.C., "Our producers worked hard to gain those markets overseas. We may never reclaim those markets, I think the tariffs are an awful idea, and I urge their immediate repeal. As far as what we can do in MS, we need to get the state bureaucracy out of the business of saying no to entrepreneurship in agriculture. We need the state of agricultural to be a marketing source to help our local producers cut through the red tape and be able to provide food to local consumers without having government standing in the way." Commissioner of Agriculture Candidate Rickey Cole.
Cole is running against incumbent Republican Andy Gipson.
The general election on November 5th.
