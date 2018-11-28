Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith is the winner in Mississippi's highly publicized U.S. Senate election. Eyes were on the Magnolia State from all over the nation, as controversy and racial issues rocked the race. Hyde-Smith able to rise above backlash from her "public hanging" remark, even as major organizations, including Walmart, demanded a refund of its donation to her campaign. Republican Hyde-Smith going on to defeat Democrat Mike Espy, garnering 54 percent of the votes, leaving Espy with 46 percent.
In our local races, Sunflower and Washington counties elected a new representative for House District 31. Indianola Alderman Otis Anthony took home the win against opponent Leland Alderwoman Barbara Brooks. This is a race that could be up for challenge in the court system still. Anthony was set to face Shannon Brown after November 6th election results, but Brown was bumped by Brooks after affidavits were counted. The Delta News will continue to follow those developments.
The runoff for Mississippi Court of Appeals District Two, Position One reporting Deborah McDonald as the winner. McDonald defeated Eric Hawkins, taking home 65 percent of the votes; Hawkins trailed with 35 percent. This seat covers counties in west Mississippi, including Tunica, Grenada, Hinds and Warren.
Next up, the Mississippi 7th Chancery Court race between Willie Perkins, Sr. and Katherine Tackett Mills. Perkins takes home the victory, leading with 58 percent, Mills with just 42 percent.
