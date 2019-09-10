Captain America Arrested in Clarksdale

Captain America has been arrested in Clarksdale.
This morning at 3:10 am, Clarksdale police responded to the 1500 block of Lee Drive. When officers arrived on scene, the homeowner had 36 year old David Hobbs held at gunpoint.
Hobbs was dressed in a Captain America costume. According to the homeowner, he was alerted by his alarm, he exited his home armed with a handgun and found Hobbs breaking into his shed. Hobbs was taken into custody and he is expected to appear in Clarksdale municipal court today at 2:00 pm on a burglary charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.