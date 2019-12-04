Car Accident Takes Grenada Man's Life

Authorities report a fatal one vehicle car accident takes the life of a Grenada resident on Thanksgiving Day.
The Holmes County Sheriff's Department reports 32-year old Andre Flowers was travelling north on Interstate 55 around 5:30 Thanksgiving evening in Holmes County when he lost control of his 2013 Dodge Ram. His car then went east of the northbound lane before over-turning multiple times.
Flowers was pronounced dead at the scene.
