Car Collision in Yazoo Leaves One Person Dead

One person is dead after a two vehicle collision in Yazoo County yesterday.
Yazoo County Sheriff's Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to Highway 16 near the Big Black River around 10:51 yesterday morning.
Reports indicate a Chevrolet Silverado was travelling eastbound when it collided with a Nissan Maxima travelling westbound.
The driver of the Nissan Maxima, 59- year old Betty Diane Brister of Benton, did not have her seat-belt on and died from her injuries.
The male driver of the Silverado was also not wearing his seat-belt. He was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center. His condition is unknown at this time.
This is currently under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.