Car Collision Leaves One Man Injured in Greenville

A two vehicle collision leaves one man injured in Greenville.
Witnesses at the scene tell us around 8:15 yesterday morning, a red Camaro pulled out of Cypress Lane toward Highway 82 colliding with a truck.
Both cars suffered heavy damage and were totaled. Police are still investigating the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.