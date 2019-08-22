Car Crash Aftermath

The aftermath of a car accident that happened last night at the intersection of Highway 82 and Raceway is having a toll on one local resident.
Dina Pickell, the owner of V8 Cuts Salon and Spa, is dealing with the after effect of an 18-wheeler crashing through the front of her building. The semi truck hit a Nissan car and utility pole, before crossing oncoming traffic, hitting a Tahoe SUV and smashing through the front of V8 Cuts.
Pickell saw the first crash and saw the truck coming towards her. She grabbed her client and ran out the back door. Pickell is grateful her four o'clock client was running late because she thinks he would have been crushed by the truck. She is also thankful no fatalities occurred from the crash.
"I'm so thankful my kids weren't back there, but just friends, and surrounding businesses, people, just random people off the street, just came in. It's a lot of horrible people out there. This is an ugly world, but it's some really good people too," Pickell said.
The 18-wheeler took around 5 to 6 hours to remove from the building. Pickell, friends, and family were up through midnight boarding the salon. Pickell hopes to get back to work Saturday.
