In Itta Bena Mississippi, if you thought Caring Hands Food Pantry wasn't having their monthly food drive, you were mistaken.
"We give away food monthly here at our food pantry, so we never stopped during the corona virus pandemic because we knew families would still need food and some may not be able to get it, so we continuously give food away monthly."
The Caring Hands volunteers know they are doing a great thing in the community and want all the families to know they are here to help.
"Acceptable job, people are very welcoming and appreciative about us giving this food drive and i'm just so very grateful about it. We are a big help to the community because a lot of homes don't have food most of the time, they just say we are a big help in this community."
Okema says that volunteers are more than welcome and they are looking forward to the next food drive.
"They can contact me at 662-878-9832. The next one will be, I will send a flyer out to news 15 to air that date for us."
