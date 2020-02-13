Carroll County Attempted Armed Robbery

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office asking for the public's help identifying two suspects linked to an armed robbery.
The robbery happened at the Dollar General in Black Hawk Tuesday night. According to Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker, dispatchers received a call around 7:30 p.m. about an attempted robbery.
According to officials, the caller described the two suspects as African American males. One was about 5'4" the other around six feet tall. They are both described as having a slender build.
You can see the suspects in the bottom right corner in this photo taken from surveillance video.
Nothing was taken from the store, but a reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction. All tips will remain anonymous.
Call the Carroll County Sheriff's Office at 662-237-9238 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips.
