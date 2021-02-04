CARROLL COUNTY AWARDED OVER 20K FOR 2020 STORM

Carroll County has been awarded $20, 661.32 from the Easter Storm declaration DR-4536 that hit Carroll County on Sunday, April 12, 2020. According to Ken Strachan (Emergency Management and Civil Defense Director for Carroll County), Carroll County documented the damage, including cost estimates, and have been working with federal officials for several months.
The federal declaration was declared on April 16, 2020. There was wind damage from the 2020 storm through the country that resulted in down trees, that caused roads to be blocked. Strachan declared how the county road crews worked for several days to clean up the aftermath of the storm, as well as, how the board of supervisors sought funding in efforts to recover.
The funds Carroll County received was listed as CAT B-Emergency Protective Measures that included work to protect life and community immediately following the storm. In addition, there is an additional $4,700 the county can apply for that will be for administrative cost.
"This will be the final step in closing out the declaration, therefor we will then receive the maximum amount from FEMA. I plan to file administrative reimbursement this week." Strachan said.
