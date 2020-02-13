Carroll County Declares State Of Emergency

Carroll County officials declare a State of Emergency following flood issues.
The Board of Supervisors signed off on the proclamation. Head of Emergency Management, Ken Strachan said weather conditions and continuous rainfall has caused damage on county roads.
The county is now taking precautions. This week crews responded to a sink hole on County Road 272 near Highway 82 that has since been repaired. According to Strachan, multiple county roads suffered mudslides this week as well. And County Road 31 is closed due to flooding and a closed bridge.
Last year officials said Carroll County was left with $800,000 in flood damage to roads and bridges
