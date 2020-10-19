Carroll County Mansion will host ghost tour

As Halloween approaches, the Cotesworth Culture & Heritage Center is preparing for an unusual, and possibly terrifying fundraiser.
Those looking to learn about the Carroll County mansion history and its possible paranormal residents can participate in a ghost tour October 23rd or 24th starting at 6:30pm.
Partnering with the Southern Paranormal Investigations group from Kosciusko, participants will explore the mansion as well as hear the rumors of ghost that live there, such as a young girl who died while visiting the mansion and confederate soldiers still looking for their regiment.
Joe Nokes, a Heritage Center board member, said he hopes the tour can provide a detailed history of the mansion while also providing an enjoyable experience for those looking for a dose of local lore.
"It is mainly for entertainment," he said."But it really is going to highlight the story of the house."
Nokes said he would love to see people come and discover the history and legends of the Mississippi mansion, especially after such a turbulent year.
The cost to participate is $25 dollars per person, cash only at the door. Tickets are limited, and those wanting to participate should email joenokes0128@yahoo.com to make their reservations
