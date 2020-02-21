Carroll County Officials Sign Off Applications for Big Sand Creek Project

Carroll County and North Carrollton officials sign off on applications for grant funding.
At a recent board meeting, Chancery Clerk Casey Carpenter and Mayor Ken Strachan met to approve grant requests for a walking trail project at Big Sand Creek.
The Board of Alderman and Mayor Strachan held a special meeting to send the application request to the north central planning and development district. The amount is for more than 100 thousand dollars.
The plan also includes a recreation area at the creek near the Carroll County Tabernacle, which would include restrooms and a nature trail.
The deadline for the grant application is February 28th.
