Carroll County Teen Held Without Bond

In Carroll County, a teen is being held without bond for allegedly making threats against fellow students from Carroll Academy.
According to Sheriff Clint Walker, 18-year old Devon Bloodworth of North Carollton was arrested and charged with two counts of making terrorist threats in connection with video threats digitally sent out to students.
Sheriff Walker tells us his office got information Tuesday that Bloodworth was allegedly headed to Grenada with a firearm to quote cause possible harm.
Grenada police found the gun and arrested and charged Bloodworth with simple assault.
Two kids from Carroll Academy have signed affidavits about the threats made.
Bloodworth was arrested Wednesday morning around 9:30 without incident.
He is being held at the Carroll-Montgomery regional correctional facility in Vaiden.
Justice Court Judge Jimmy Avant denied bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.