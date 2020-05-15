Casinos Re-Opening May 21st

The Mississippi Gaming Commission announces casinos will be re-opening May 21st.
This according to WLBT who reports the gaming commission will release its official order today including the guidelines the casinos must follow. Some casinos have taken this time to add plexi glass and make safety accommodations for the re-opening.
