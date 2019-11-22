Coahoma Community College receives a grant from U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development to get a distance learning system program installed.
The rural development grants, supporting the technology installation announced by U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith.
The total of the grant is $1.98 million dollars.
Coahoma Community College got $200,000 of the money to install its distance learning system to connect the college to high schools in Coahoma, Tallahatchie and Quitman counties.
Other educational institutions who got some sort of funding from the USDA grant include, Base Camp Coding Academy in Senatobia, Covington County School District and Mississippi State University.
