GREENVILLE - It’s been thirty years since Greenville author Beverly Lowry has been home for a book signing.
but her latest book brought her back in a big way.
friends and fans gathered this afternoon to celebrate Lowry’s eleventh book, deer creek drive: a reckoning of memory and murder in the Mississippi delta the book was released earlier this month.
today at the Wetherbee house in downtown Greenville, Lowry discussed the book with Leland progress editor Stephanie Patton.
Lowry’s latest work is about the 1948 murder of a prominent Leland woman who was killed by her daughter. Lowery says it’s also a memoir of her life growing up in Greenville.
the Greenville writer said she grew up knowing about the murder and hearing the details, adding this book is one that has just been waiting to be written.
Lowry is making signing books at various bookstores around town and was featured at this past weekend’s Mississippi book festival.
Copies of deer creek drive are available at your local book seller.
