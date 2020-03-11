2020 Census Coming Up

Households throughout the united states will be receiving information about the 2020 Census.
The information will explain how to respond to the 2020 Census.
On April 1st, every home will receive an invitation to participate. There are three options on how to respond: online, by phone, or by mail.
People are required by law to respond to the census. The census will help determine the amount of federal resources your town or county will receive.
