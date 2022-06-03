It turns out, Mississippi didn't lose population as the 2020 census would have us believe.
The census bureau has been double checking its number.... and found it undercounted Mississippi by more than 4 percent.
Mississippi isn't the only state where that happened... the census found Tennessee got undercounted by 4 and 3/4 percent... and Arkansas.. by 5 percent.
only Hawaii had more people not counted.
the original numbers showed Mississippi lost 6-thousand people. for a population of just under 3 million.
Now based the new numbers Mississippi actually gained more than 100-thousand people for a population well over 3 million.
Broken down by race, the urban institute reports African American got undercounted by more than 2 1/2 percent and Hispanics by just over two percent.
how does that compare to the national picture?
the African-American undercount there was 3.3% a and Hispanics almost 5... whites as it turns out got OVER counted by just over 1 1/2 percent,...
the original numbers showed declines in both the white and African American populations, with those identifying as from more than one race nearly doubling.
A report from the census bureau indicates 27 percent of Mississippians live in that the bureau calls hard to count neighborhoods
why's this important? because it's how we divide our congressional districts and who we get to vote on... and it also determiners how much money the delta gets for it needs.
that's why every one wants a fair and accurate count... by the numbers.
To learn more, click here: U.S. Census Bureau Releases 2020 Undercount and Overcount Rates
