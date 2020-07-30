The community foundation of Washington County held a drive thru give away for supplies today.
That event was held at the Fulwiler Head Start. The group also partnered with the Diaper Bank of the Delta to give out diapers. The event was set to start at 11 a.m. but cars were lined up down the block well before then. Volunteers from the school and each organization were present to help with the giveaway. The food boxes were provided by the Mississippi Food Network.
Executive Director of CFWC,Terri Lane, says they've put on several event slike this as the need continues to grow.
"Our community is known for giving back and known for taking care of each other and I think since the pandemic began we have all seen that even in a much greater way, the Fulwiler Head Start Center has been amazing to allow us to use their facilities today and for their staff to come out and help us," she said.
Also in attendance were representatives from the Health Help Mississippi non profit group. They aid Mississippians with healthcare information. To find out more visit www.healthhelpms.org or call 1-877-314-3843.
