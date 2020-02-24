According to Claiborne County officials, two counts of murder have added to 20-year old Jerrell Davis' list of charges.
He is also charged with aggravated assault for his alleged role in the crime.
Davis was not a student at Alcorn state university.
Davis made an appearance in Claiborne County court over the weekend, where a judge set bond for 2 million dollars.
The shooting took place at approximately 11:45 P.M. Monday night in a field.
