Ever wanted to cook like a chef?
Well, Delta Meat Market can help you fulfill that desire.
Chef Cole Ellis is leading a cooking class at Cotton House Hotel.
The class/seminar gives attendees a chance to learn a combination of cooking styles.
The cooking class will be held this Saturday at the Delta Meat Market located inside Cotton House Hotel.
The class will run you about $179, that cost includes an overnight stay on November 15th or 16th and one adult cooking class voucher.
Additional vouchers cost $50 per adult.
This is one of many classes the hotel is offering guest and the community through December 14th.
Contact the Cotton House Hotel for other workshops.
